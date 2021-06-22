We are thrilled to celebrate the official 100th anniversary of aerial application at a special event on Tuesday, Aug. 3, in Leesburg, Virginia. Invitees include Congressional Members, VIPs in the ag and aviation industry, media, USDA, FAA, and Department of Transportation.

here. On Aug. 3, 1921, Lt. John A. Macready flew a Curtiss JN-6 from McCook Field in Ohio to a nearby catalpa grove while Etienne Dormoy manually dispensed lead arsenate over the grove to kill sphinx moth larvae. The speed, efficiency and overwhelming effectiveness of the aerial dusting experiment spawned the birth of the agricultural aviation industry that has aided farmers, foresters and public health for a century. View the 100 year timeline

The celebration on Aug. 3 will provide an overview of the industry’s importance, a brief history, and the technological evolution of the industry, as well as the official presentation of Dusty Crophopper (the AT-400 used to promote Disney’s 2013 movie Planes) being donated to the Smithsonian’s National Air & Space Museum. Thank you to Rusty and Lea Lindeman for the donation of Dusty Crophopper. Dorothy Cochrane, the General Aviation Curator of the Smithsonian, will be there to accept.

Preliminary Event Details: