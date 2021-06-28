15 South Plains cities join coalition agreement for aerial mosquito spray

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) – Small cities across the South Plains are joining forces for aerial mosquito spraying, to combat the threat of disease following recent rainfall.

“This coalition is such a blessing for many numerous cities who are very small and are looking for cost effective ways in which to eradicate mosquitoes,” Ransom Canyon City Administrator Elena Quintanilla said.

Fifteen cities are among the latest group to request a mission from Vector Disease Control International (VDCI). That’s a record number for an interlocal agreement drafted in 2018.

Read more on this story at KCBD.com