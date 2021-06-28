15 South Plains cities join coalition agreement for aerial mosquito spray

Posted by | Jun 28, 2021 | | 0

15 South Plains cities join coalition agreement for aerial mosquito spray

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) – Small cities across the South Plains are joining forces for aerial mosquito spraying, to combat the threat of disease following recent rainfall.

“This coalition is such a blessing for many numerous cities who are very small and are looking for cost effective ways in which to eradicate mosquitoes,” Ransom Canyon City Administrator Elena Quintanilla said.

Fifteen cities are among the latest group to request a mission from Vector Disease Control International (VDCI). That’s a record number for an interlocal agreement drafted in 2018.

Read more on this story at KCBD.com

About The Author

AgAirUpdate Staff

Related Posts

Trees and drought slow spread

Trees and drought slow spread

June 3, 2021

CD Aviation Services is happy to announce our newest team members!

CD Aviation Services is happy to announce our newest team members!

June 25, 2021

Mills Vetoes Bill That Would Have Banned Aerial Herbicide Spraying In Woods

Mills Vetoes Bill That Would Have Banned Aerial Herbicide Spraying In Woods

June 28, 2021

Gypsy moth caterpillars ‘devastate’ trees in Hamilton, but city isn’t spraying

Gypsy moth caterpillars ‘devastate’ trees in Hamilton, but city isn’t spraying

May 28, 2021

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *