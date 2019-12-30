Truett Palmer is a 2-year-old boy from Missouri, who has been battling issues with his heart.

On June 28th, Truett had open-heart surgery in Boston, where he and his family stayed for 10 weeks.

“While he was up there in recovery, they had his therapy dog come in. And, she was a standard Golden Doodle. And, every time she would come in he would light up,” said Truett’s mother, Danielle Palmer.

On October 30th, Truett was able to get a heart transplant. Now that things have calmed down a bit for the family, they began looking for a Golden Doodle. However, they said it is an expensive breed and did not know how they were going to make it work.

Read more at WYMT.com