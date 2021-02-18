Last week, the NAAA Board of Directors voted to change the location of the 2021 Ag Aviation Expo from Palm Springs, California, to Savannah, Georgia. The annual convention will still be held Dec. 6-9, 2021.

Due to many unknowns regarding the COVID-19 situation and when the state of California (and Riverside County, where Palm Springs is located) will conclude shelter-in-place restrictions, the Convention Committee and NAAA Board of Directors felt it was best to move the 2021 Ag Aviation Expo, which is also the 100th anniversary celebration of the aerial application industry, to a location where we can plan for our annual convention to take place in person.

NAAA will host its 2023 Ag Aviation Expo in Palm Springs, California, Dec. 4-7, 2023. We greatly appreciate the willingness of both cities to agree to swapping 2021 and 2023 without any penalty to the association.

NAAA is still finalizing contracts with Savannah venues and will provide hotel room block details when they are available in the coming weeks.