Aerial seeding completed in Badger Fire area

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Work is being done to grow back some of what was lost on the land affected by the Badger Fire of 2020.

The Minidoka Ranger District, with assistance from Pheasants Forever and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, completed aerial seeding on the Badger Fire on Monday.

The area included 700 acres in Hudson Ridge and 3600 acres in the Dry Creek and Rock Creek Areas.

The seed was flown on aerially using a fixed-wing aircraft on a day where winds were light enough to minimize seed drift and hopefully get seed on the ground right before a snow storm which could be helpful for germination rates.

