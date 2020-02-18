The Ag Aviation Golf Tournament Committee presented a $4,000 check to the Miracle League of Arkansas during our annual convention last month. Proceeds from the annual golf tournament will be used for the Miracle League’s baseball field in Little Rock. The field was completed covered during the spring floods and the money will be used to repair the field so players can continue enjoying the game. For more information about this wonderful organization and their needs, please click here: https://miracleleaguear.com/

Please save the date for this year’s tournament which will once again be held at The Red Apple Inn in Heber Springs, AR October 24-25.