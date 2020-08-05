August 5, 2020 – The much anticipated Ag Aviation Golf Tournament has been scheduled for October 17-18, 2020 at the Red Apple Inn & Country Club in Heber Springs, Arkansas.

The schedule for the tournament is two days of golf, followed by dinner and putting contests during Saturday night. For more information, contact Lathan Busby 870-734-7278, Bryant Otto 501-327-7714, Michael Hutchins 870-241-3781, Brenda Watts 870-644-3141 or email kpflyingservice@gmail.com to sign up! The cost is $150 per person and includes two rounds of golf, cart and a t-shirt. Reservations for accommodations at the Red Apple Inn can be made directly through the Inn by calling 800-733-2775 and using code “Ag Aviation”. Rooms range from $135 to $260 per night. If you’re not playing golf, be sure to still attend the social events. Dinner only registration is $35. See the schedule below.

$150 per person

2 Rounds of Golf, Cart, and Complimentary Shirt

Happy Hour on Saturday 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Dinner at the Red Apple Inn Saturday 7:00 PM

Please call the Red Apple Inn 1-800-733-2775 to reserve a Room. Reservation Code: Ag Aviation

Room rates: Inn Rooms $135.00, 2 Br Condo $215.00, 3 Br Condo $260.00

Dinner Only: $35.00

Mail check to:

Brenda Watts, 102 Norris Lane, Watson, AR 71674

Please include shirt size on the check