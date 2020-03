Agriculture education may help kids get jobs that keep them in their communities and let them do what they love, says a Carman-area teacher.

“Having been involved in agriculture myself, I am aware of how important agriculture is to the community,” said Brenda Mutcher, who teaches Grade 6 at Carman Collegiate.

That’s one reason why Mutcher hosted a kickoff event for Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month (CALM) in her Grade 6 class Feb. 24.

