AG-NAV INC. Business as usual, service 24/7/365.

AG Promo Source Business as usual!

Air Tractor, Inc. Air Tractor Is Open – Producing Airplanes & Parts For Our Customers Air Tractor continues to monitor updates regarding COVID-19 and we are working with our advisors, both medical and government, as the Coronavirus continues to spread in the US. The health of our customers and employees is a top priority. We want to do our part, and everything possible, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus; therefore, please refrain from making unnecessary visits to the factory. The only visitors should be those with official business, such as scheduled meetings or conferences, in designated areas. We will continue to produce airplanes and parts, and to deliver our products while implementing best practices within our facility to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus. We thank you for your patience and for assisting us in this effort.

Aircraft Accessories of OK Business as usual.

Auger Dan Repair and construction Operations, the shop is running as normal. Some delays from vendors.

Aviation Specialties Unlimited During the unprecedented events in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Aviation Specialties Unlimited (ASU) has maintained its unwavering commitment to customers while making significant strides to protect their employees and all those with whom they interact. “While remaining vigilant, our customer commitment has not changed. To maintain business continuity, we have taken steps to protect our staff by allowing many to telework and staggering shifts for others,” said Vice President of Administration Hannah Gordon. ASU’s modified operations have allowed them to offer full capabilities to continue to safeguard those who protect and defend with no delay. As always, the customer service and aircraft services team, including PMA and STC are ensuring that Aircraft on Ground or AOGs are their number one priority. The NVG service center is working 24×7 on weekdays to ensure that first responders and other customers can get their NVGs certified and promptly returned to service. ASU recommends the following guidelines for disinfecting NVIS equipment. For AN/AVS-9 Night Vision Goggles, reference the Operator’s Manual section for Care and Maintenance. To disinfect aircraft lighting with NVIS modifications, reference the Instructions for Continued Airworthiness, Section 5-5. For both NVGs and aircraft lighting, ASU recommends using 90% Isopropyl alcohol for no residue. The essential staff that is working onsite at ASU’s headquarters in Boise, Idaho, are enforcing social distancing, conducting virtual meetings, avoiding common spaces like meeting and break rooms. They are also disinfecting work areas and frequent touchpoints like doorknobs and handrails multiple times each day. ASU will post any changes to operations on www.asu-nvg.com.

Battlefords Airspray Proceeding with EXTRA caution, border is closed at this time. Business as usual!

Chem-Man by Data Smart During the Covid 19 crisis, Chem-Man Online will still be able to give you the support you need. In the interest of our employees’ safety, the Chem-Man/DataSmart office building in Jonesboro will be closed until further notice. We will still be available by phone at (870) 238-9222 or email at support@chem-man.com. Interested in learning more about the program or have any questions? Contact us to schedule an online webinar to learn more!

Covington Aircraft To our Customers and Colleagues, As the world scrambles to control the spread of Covid-19, we want to assure you Covington Aircraft is taking all steps possible to manage the challenge. Our top priority is the health and safety of those who work at our facilities, their families, and the customers we serve. We are following the recommendations from trusted health officials. To limit the spread of the virus, we are using rotating schedules, and asking staff to remain home if they feel any signs of being ill. In addition, we have elevated our already extremely high standards of cleanliness. We know you rely upon us to keep your aircraft, pilots and passengers safe, and it is a responsibility we take to heart. Rest assured the people of Covington are here to support you – and are doing our part to keep the nation flying each and every day. We are grateful for your business and heartened by your support. And we look forward to continuing to serve you today, and for many years to come. Here’s to meeting this current challenge together, and to blue skies ahead. The Abbott Family and the Covington Team

Dallas Airmotive We are business as usual since we are Part 145 Repair Stations – noted as essential business. For more information on our commitment to health, safety and business continuity, check out our President and COO’s letter here>> https://dallasairmotive.com/about/news/news-detail/2020/03/13/letter-from-the-ceo.

Dynanav Systems Inc. We are able to give 24-hour support. DynaNav has responded to the COVID-19 at our operations and has done everything to be are able to deliver systems, parts and support as needed, directly from our factory location. We have just released a new Software and Boot environment for all of our traditional systems that will make your season even more productive, so please feel free to contact us on that update.

Eagle Vistas LLC Eagle Vistas continues to maintain business as usual for our Ag Flight and other Flight Training and as the FBO Maintenance Shop for our airport (KINF).

Electronics International, Inc Business as usual! We are still open!

Fire Boss LLC We are pleased to share that sales and customer support for Fire Boss are operating at normal levels. If you require assistance, we can be reached at: +1-(651) 209-7191

GarrCo Products, Inc. Everyone at Garrco is hoping you are all well. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all and especially those who are sick. We are not working in the field at this time due to all the shutdowns and restrictions. We are available by phone and email. You can find our contact information on www.garrco.com

Isolair Business as usual!

Johnston Aircraft Service. Inc We are doing our best to support our customers, but please take into account many businesses we depend on have shut down. So far we have been able to overcome this problem. Please stay safe and healthy.

Kawak Aviation Technologies Business as usual!

Lane Aviation With the great work of our NAAA team in the capitol, they have ensured that we are essential businesses and can remain open during normal operating hours with all of our services still available. Please call (281) 342-5451 or visit us at www.laneav.com if there is anything we can be of assistance with. Stay safe and stay healthy out there!

M&M Air Service of Beaumont, Inc. M&M employees are exempt from a stay at home order due to the agriculture/farming essential workforce classification. M&M plans to continue business operations as usual. M&M has contracted work to complete.

Micro AeroDynamics Inc. Business as usual

Mid-Continent Aircraft Corporation We would like to take this time to let our clients know that while the nation is dealing with the effects of Covid-19, our staff will remain in the office during normal operating hours until further notice. If the virus should force us to adapt our usual routine, contingency plans are in place which will allow us to operate without interruption. Please rest assured that, national emergency or not, we are committed to providing our customers with the same level of quality service on which we pride ourselves.

National Ag Aviation Museum and Mississippi Ag and Forestry Museum The Museum is closed to the public during this time. We will reopen when advised by the proper officials.

Neal Aircraft In light of the global Covid-19 pandemic, Neal Aircraft wanted to express our concerns to all our customers to stay safe and healthy during this trying time. We at Neal Aircraft are taking the necessary precautions to ensure our customers are safe and free from exposure and we have hope and faith that this will pass soon. We are open for business to serve your aircraft needs from 8-5, Mon. – Fri. Please don’t hesitate to call us anytime. Thank you for your loyal service and commitment.

North Star Aviation, Inc Business as usual!

Picket Equipment Hours are the same: 8-5 M-F. No longer allowing walk-in customers. Orders must be placed in advance. We will load up the order while the customer remains in the vehicle. Shipping may experience a small delay, as we have a slightly reduced workforce. We’re doing our best to get orders out as quickly as possible. No repairs are done until further notice. Best way to submit an order is 800-238-9095 or email order@epickett.com

Praxidyn Greetings from Southwest Iowa! The Praxidyn Team is here to help your spraying operation. Efficiency. Accuracy. Safety. And we pray you stay safe and healthy now and at all times. Let us know how we can assist you! www.praxidyn.com 712-587-9720

PropWorks Propeller Systems PropWorks is open for business as usual. We have taken steps to ensure the safety of our staff during these trying times by restricting access to our shops.

Reabe Aircraft Improvement Reabe Aircraft Improvement is operating normally to keep you flying! Reabe Hopper Gauges and SMART gates are in stock to meet demand.

Thank you for your business! Stay Safe and Have a Good Season.

Serv-Aero Engineering, Inc. Business as usual

Southeastern Aircraft Sales & Service Business as usual!

Stan Musick, MD; Senior AME We are open, taking appointments!

StandardAero StandardAero continues to support the global ag aviation community from our PT6A Designated Overhaul Facilities (DOFs) in Summerside, PE, Canada, Brisbane, QLD, Australia and Gonesse, France, as well as from our PT6A Service Centers in Calgary, AB, Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Pittsburgh, PA, and Nairobi, Kenya (with enhanced health and safety measures put in place at all locations). Following South Africa’s decision to implement a three-week national shutdown in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, StandardAero’s Lanseria, Johannesburg facility will be suspending operations for the same period (March 26th – April 15th). Stay safe!

Storm Aeronautics At Storm Aeronautics its business as usual. If anyone needs parts or service don’t be afraid to give us a call at 402-367-3213. Thank you

Thrush Aircraft Here at Thrush, we are taking all the necessary precautions and protective measures to keep our team safe, while still building and supporting our aircraft worldwide. We know you rely on us every day and it is a responsibility we take very seriously. The people of Thrush are here for you – and, together, we can do our parts to keep everyone flying, limit the spread of the virus, and ensure all of us continue to serve the global food chain for a long time to come. Please be safe and stay healthy – and call upon us anytime we can be of assistance.

TracPlus has recently released an update to our TracPlus customers and community from our CEO Trevor McIntyre.

https://www.tracplus.com/company/media/covid-19-offering-certainty-in-uncertain-times/

Transland As the current Covid-19 situation continues to evolve we would like you to know that Transland will remain fully operational. Our facility and staff have implemented and are adhering to strict social distancing and hygiene obligations to keep all as safe as possible. We will update with any changes to hours or availability should they occur. Turbine Conversions, Ltd. During the COVID -19 Crisis Turbine Conversions, Ltd is continuing to produce and sourcing of vital equipment to support the Agricultural Aviation Community around the world. New Safety Protocol has been implemented to protect our valued employees and customers. We are still hoping to see our friends and customers in South America at SINDAG at the end of July 2020 in Brazil and as we look forward to seeing all our North American colleagues in Savannah, GA in December! Everyone here is sending wishes of good health and safe flying as we enter the 2020 Season!

Tulsa Aircraft Engines We have temporarily closed our shop until approximately April 20th due to the COVID-19, if anyone needs parts or advice please call my cell at (918) 342-3886.

Turbine Conversions, Ltd. During the COVID -19 Crisis Turbine Conversions, Ltd is continuing to produce and sourcing vital equipment to support Agricultural Aviation Community around the world. New Safety Protocol has been implemented to protect our valued employees and customers. We are still hoping to see our friends and customers in South America at SINDAG at the end of July 2020 in Brazil and as we look forward to seeing all our North American colleagues in Savannah, GA in December! Everyone here is sending wishes of good health and safe flying as we enter the 2020 Season!

Turbine Installation, LLC/Flight Doctor West, LLCWe hope everyone is safe and healthy. We are operating as local, state and national governments suggest for social distancing while continuing to offer extensive maintenance for all agricultural aircraft both at our facility and yours.

Universal Turbine Parts, LLC Business as usual!