Agricultural pilot talks crop dusting safety after series of crashes in region

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) – After at least three crop-duster crashes in the last month with one deadly, Region 8 News investigates safety measures for those pilots taking to the skies.

Agricultural pilot Bubba Bell says that an accident can happen at any time, even when a pilot is doing everything they can to stay safe. He says he thinks regulations are where they need to be.

“I think we do a very good job in our association, both the national and the state to minimize any accidents,” said Bell.

Bell is the owner of Bell Flying Incorporated. He has been an agricultural pilot for about 30 years.

