A group of agricultural pilots in Napa Valley, Calif., met this week to start talks about how to partner with Cal Fire to put out wildfires.

Agricultural aviators say they have the assets and skills to help fight wildfires but that Cal Fire rarely calls on them to help. Several pilots told the Capital Press they would like to establish a public-private partnership.

“Some fires they (Cal Fire) didn’t get contained for weeks. If ag pilots can control fires before they get to thousands of acres, we have a much better chance at success,” said Terry Gage, president of the California Agricultural Aircraft Association.

