The rules that companies must follow when spraying pesticides in Idaho underwent review this summer. Following a couple public comment periods, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture proposed changes to the rules last week, which will be presented to the legislature in January.

The Idaho Agricultural Aviation Association, which represents crop dusters, or businesses that provide pesticides or chemigation for farmers, is pleased with the changes.

“It’s a big step in the right direction,” said David Lehman, a lobbyist for the IAAA. The organization is particularly supportive of ISDA’s decision to off-load regulatory powers regarding things like low-flying and flight path restrictions to the Federal Aviation Administration.

