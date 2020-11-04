Since the founding of Agrinautics in 1958, our main goal has been to produce spray system components that are unsurpassed in quality and engineering. All casting components of our spray pumps, valves and strainers are still manufactured on site at Agrinautics. This gives us absolute quality control of every component until it is assembled and sent out the door.

The company also carries an FAA Parts Manufacturer Approval (“PMA”).We know how your valuable time is spent cleaning and maintaining equipment. This is why we offer all our products protected with a hard anodized “Tuffcoating”. This combination process elevates the surface of the product to tool steel hardness while the “PTFE” smooth outer coating adds the benefit of a quick and easy clean-up.

We have a commitment to providing ultimate customer satisfaction. We back-up all of our assemblies with the industry’s best warranty of 2-years / 800 hours. If you have any questions or any special application needs, please call us at 435-586-1200 or visit us at booth # 426 in Savannah.