On March 18, the famous Texas aircraft manufacturer Air Tractor, was showcased in the fourth episode of the TV series “Straight and Level”. The episode, titled “Hand Built and Family Owned,” highlighted Air Tractor and the AT-802 Fire Boss Aerial Fire Bomber – Air Tractor’s agricultural spray plane.

The “Straight and Level” television series is currently produced by Private Aircraft Auction and Media Assent Aeronautics Media + Entertainment. “Straight and Level” highlights topics related to aviation news and information, including aircraft for sale, the aircraft marketplace, aviator information, segments on aeronautics, and how to purchase and sell aircraft (all of which are Assent Aeronautics areas of expertise.)

