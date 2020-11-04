Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Co. has been a leading supplier to the general aviation industry since 1965. The company carries a full line of aircraft parts, avionics, and pilot supplies and ships from regional distribution centers in California, Illinois, Georgia, and Canada.

Products for AG aircraft include batteries, tires, RAPCO and APS wheel and brake parts, custom hose assemblies, starters, alternators, fuel pumps, carburetors, Tanis heaters, pistol grips, engine parts, and Garmin GPS. Aircraft Spruce provides competitive pricing and same day shipments to thousands of customers worldwide. For more information call 1-877-4SPRUCE or (951)372- 9555 or email info@aircraftspruce.com