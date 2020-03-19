The amended pesticide bill, HB 487a, has passed the Senate on a 31-1 vote. “This is one of those where you kinda end up feeling good about it,” Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, told the Senate, “because it started out contentious,” but several groups involved have reached agreement on amendments. The bill, originally proposed by the cropduster industry, would have removed several pieces of the law regulating safe aerial and other spraying of pesticides in Idaho; it was opposed by farmworker groups and the Food Producers of Idaho, but the Food Producers dropped their opposition in light of the Senate amendments.

Read more on this story at the Idaho Press