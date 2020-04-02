CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Beginning on or about June 1, Appalachian Power will maintain the rights of way for some power lines in West Virginia by applying herbicides by helicopter.

“The company generally makes aerial maintenance applications only in less populated areas where terrain and accessibility make it difficult for ground-based crews to safely clear rights of way,” said Travis Klinebriel, utility forester.

Rights of way in populated areas, as well as near parks, ponds and other sensitive areas are maintained by other means.

Customers with questions about the company’s aerial maintenance program can call a toll-free number, 1-800-642-3622, for information. Customers also can write for information at Appalachian Power, Attn: Transmission Forestry, P.O. Box 1986, Charleston, WV 25327.

“Herbicides used by AEP and Appalachian Power have been registered for use on rights of way by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDoA),” Klinebriel said.

