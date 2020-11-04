ASI Jet is an Authorized Thrush Aircraft Dealer, Service Center, and Parts distributor for the US and Canada. We specialize in both new and used aircraft sales and have been a Thrush dealer since 2009! Over the past 10-years, we have helped hundreds of operators purchase, sell, and maintain their aircraft to the highest standards!

ASI Jet is proud to be an Authorized GE Service Center for the GE-H80 turbine engine. We also have plenty of experience with P&W PT6 and Honeywell (Garrett) TPE-331 engines too! Our factory-trained technicians specialize in doing scheduled maintenance, warranty servicing, wing lower spar cap AD replacement/compliance, airframe skin fabrication, and other major airframe repairs and fabrication.

We are also capable of installing STC’s, GPS systems, airframe option improvements, airframe paint refurbishment, and much more on a wide array of aircraft! Need parts? We keep a large inventory of parts in stock and use our many relationships throughout the industry to save you time and money. We have the capability to drop ship to your location or wherever you need parts in order to keep you flying! Our job is to get you back in the air so you can do yours! Come by Booth #337, 339 and see how we can help you!