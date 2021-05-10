WE ASKED EDENTON FARMER CAREY PARRISH ABOUT THE ADVANTAGES OF AERIAL APPLICATION ON HIS FARM:

On our farm, aerial applications are often the most efficient and affordable way to apply pesticides and fertilizer to growing crops. As a sixth-generation farmer, I know farmers have to consider the big picture, their budget and what works best for their farm. We have a ground rig we try to use as much as possible, but at some stages in the growing process using a ground rig can reduce yield by as much as one bushel per acre of soybeans and can harm pollination in corn.

Read more on this story at NCfieldfamily.org