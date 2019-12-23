Three stalwarts of Jamaica’s aviation industry were recently recognized for their contribution to the sector.

Former Commanding Officer for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Air Wing Reserves, Major Dudley Beek (Ret’d); Retired Chief Air Traffic Controller, Randolph Jones, and Retired Senior Pilot, Captain Lloyd Tai, received the Aviation Trailblazer Award for a total of 150 years of service.

The presentations were made during a ceremony at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on December 7, which is observed as International Civil Aviation Day (ICAD).

The event was jointly hosted by the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA), Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ), and Aeronautical Telecommunications Ltd. (AEROTEL).

Major Beek was recognized for 54 years in aviation, which included work as a pilot while serving the JDF. His service also included working in the areas of weather modification (cloud seeding), mosquito control, and crop fertilization and treatment.

Read more on this story at JIS.com