The Department of Infrastructure Transport and Regional Development has said that general aviation charter and aerial application operations will benefit from the $715 million aviation package.

Previous announcements from Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Hansard reports from the House of Representatives had limited the package to domestic airlines.

A spokesperson for the department told Australian Flying that all operators would benefit from the waiver of Airservices charges and commercial GA would be included in the fuel excise waiver.

