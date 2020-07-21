Aerial spraying for mosquitoes Saturday, July 11, may also have taken a toll on beneficial insects, according to Clint Otto, a resident of Jamestown.

Otto is a researcher studying bees at Northern Prairie Wildlife Research Center although that research does not include the effects of insecticides on the insects. He said he based his comments and concerns strictly as a private citizen based on observations he made in his backyard shortly after the area was sprayed with permethrin from an aircraft.

“I knew the aerial application would impact the bee population,” he said. “We went out after about a half hour. We could hear buzzing in the grass, not flying insects, presumably responding to the chemicals.”

Otto checked the grass and captured several native bees, not commercial honey bees, that were “spasming” in the grass.

Dawn DeVillers, vector control officer for Jamestown, said the insecticide and the method used to apply it should have prevented damage to bees.