This week, the Colorado House spent hours debating a bill that would allow unionized state employees to collectively bargain on pay, benefits and working conditions.

During debate on House Bill 1153 on Feb. 14, Rep. Rod Pelton advocated for an amendment to allow voters to make the decision about whether to allow collective bargaining. It was one of more than two dozen amendments offered by Republicans during the debate. While Pelton’s amendment did not succeed, he did pick up support from four Democrats, among the most for any Republican-sponsored amendment. The bill passed on a party-line 41-23 vote on Tuesday and now heads to the state Senate.

Senate Bill 101, sponsored by Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, dealing with complaints against pesticide applicators, won unanimous support from the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on Feb. 13 and is now in the hands of the Senate Finance Committee.

