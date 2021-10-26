An ag pilot has walked away unscathed after an ibis smashed through the windscreen of his spray plane that was travelling at close to 300 kilometres per hour.

The video has been viewed more than 160,000 times on social media, with people stunned that he was uninjured and was able to safely land the plane.

Mr Robins is a veteran ag pilot and owner of Robins Aviation, based out of Kerang in northern Victoria.

He described to ABC Rural the moment he collided with the ibis.

“I was out spraying some peas near Quambatook and was just finishing a spray run and pulled up out of the paddock and looked out the window to check the spray nozzles when I heard an almighty bang,” he said.

“So I looked back forward and realised there was something hanging through the windscreen.

