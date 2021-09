São Paulo – Brazil has regulated the use of drones in the agribusiness. The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA) published on Friday (24) in the Federal Gazette an ordinance establishing rules for operating remotely piloted aircrafts (RPAs), or drones, in the application of pesticides and the like, adjuvants, fertilizers, inoculants, improvers and seeds.

