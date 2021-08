BROOKINGS – In June, Jordan Williams, of Brookings, got an interesting request.

The operator he was working for just bid on a government contract in eastern Montana and asked Williams if he would help out, possibly for as long as a month.

Williams, who works for Wilde Aire Services, a crop-dusting company based out of Brookings, said he would do it, but had one question: What kind of contract would they be working on for that length of time?

“Grasshoppers.”

– Read More at brookingsregister.com