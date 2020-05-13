The ministry’s breakdown said that 500 000 leva each would be granted to new theatre productions, new musical productions, new dance productions and visual arts.

A further 800 000 leva would go towards assisting the distribution of existing theatre, musical and dance productions, while the National Fund for Culture will receive 1.5 million leva for “structural support” and 700 000 leva to fund small projects directed at individual artists, targeting the online medium.

