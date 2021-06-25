Jeff Clarke

APU Technical Support Manager

Jeff is a 59 years old aviation professional from Alloway Village located in Southern New Jersey. Jeff is married with 2 adult boys and 4 grandkids.

Jeff is a 1981 Spartan Graduate with A&P License.He attended Rowan University where he earned his Degree in Aviation Maintenance.

Jeff started his career at Georgetown Aircraft Service in Delaware, he worked there for 2 years working in corporate aviation as an A&P. He then went on to work for Airwork Corp as an A&P technician and advanced as a process engineer, then on to product Epengineer. Airwork was acquired by Dallas Airmotive Inc where he then advanced to national APU sales & service engineer, and later advanced to APU sales support manager. Jeff worked for Dallas Airmotive for 37 years. He now enjoys employment with CD Aviation Services as APU Technical Support Manager.