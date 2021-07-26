Celebration of 100 Years of Ag Aviation at the National Agricultural Aviation Museum and MX AG and Forestry Museum.

Family Movie night — August 27th 6pm – 9 pm, Exhibit Barn

Disney Movie “Planes”

Concessions

Q&A with pilots and industry leaders

Night at the Museum — August 28th 6pm – 10 pm, Heritage Center

Drinks, heavy hors d’oeruvres, music

Speeches form State and Federal officials and industry leaders

Special recognitions

Sponsorships available

First Pass Sponsor: $2000

Second Pass Sponsor: $1000

Last Pass Sponsor: $500

Shuttling provided to and from Hawkins Field, Jackson, MS