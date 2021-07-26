Celebration of 100 Years of Ag Aviation at the National Agricultural Aviation Museum and MX AG and Forestry Museum.

Family Movie night — August 27th 6pm – 9 pm, Exhibit Barn

  • Disney Movie “Planes”
  • Concessions
  • Q&A with pilots and industry leaders

Night at the Museum — August 28th 6pm – 10 pm, Heritage Center

  • Drinks, heavy hors d’oeruvres, music
  • Speeches form State and Federal officials and industry leaders
  • Special recognitions

Sponsorships available

  • First Pass Sponsor: $2000
  • Second Pass Sponsor: $1000
  • Last Pass Sponsor: $500

Shuttling provided to and from Hawkins Field, Jackson, MS

 

 