Celebration of 100 Years of Ag Aviation at the National Agricultural Aviation Museum and MX AG and Forestry Museum.
Family Movie night — August 27th 6pm – 9 pm, Exhibit Barn
- Disney Movie “Planes”
- Concessions
- Q&A with pilots and industry leaders
Night at the Museum — August 28th 6pm – 10 pm, Heritage Center
- Drinks, heavy hors d’oeruvres, music
- Speeches form State and Federal officials and industry leaders
- Special recognitions
Sponsorships available
- First Pass Sponsor: $2000
- Second Pass Sponsor: $1000
- Last Pass Sponsor: $500
Shuttling provided to and from Hawkins Field, Jackson, MS