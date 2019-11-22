We hope you all had a great time at NAAA 2019! We at Chem-Man sure did! We hosted a class on Wednesday, gave away a bunch of goodies, and made some new friends.

We want to thank everyone who stopped by our class! Regina loved sharing the program with you and helping you better understand why Chem-Man is the best in the industry. A big shout out to our guest speaker Bob Walters for helping explain how Chem-Man and Driftwatch work together to help keep specialty crops and beehives safe.

Congratulations to our GoPro winners, Darla and Fred Meise with NW Ag in Moses Lake Washington! We can’t wait to see the awesome pictures you come up with. Don’t forget to submit them to our annual photo contest next fall!

Congratulations to Kathy Ellot from Ferriday Flying on your successful bid of the gorgeous copper aerial weathervane donated by Chem-Man in the silent auction!

If you find yourself in the Jonesboro area, come check out our new office. Our 4,000 square ft building is complete with a dedicated training room. Have any questions, feedback, or just want a demonstration of the newest features? Give us a call and we’ll set something up.

Chem-Man has many exciting things in store for 2020. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and keep an eye out for both our website and program makeover coming soon!

With another successful convention coming to a close, we want to thank our friends at the National Agricultural Aviation Association. We are a proud sponsor of this convention and love the opportunity to share Chem-Man with the community. We loved seeing all our old friends and making new ones as well! We wish everyone a safe and happy holiday from the Chem-Man family to yours.