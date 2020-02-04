The Aviation Charitable Trust Fund was set up over 60 years ago to help the families of agricultural aviation pilots and their crew at times of great need, writes Aviation NZ chief executive, John Nicolson.

The agricultural aviation industry has been “looking after its own” for over 60 years, something that was critically important in the days before ACC, but which still remains important today.

This has been helped by the actions of some visionary New Zealand aviators which, over 60 years ago, resulted in the creation of the Aviation Charitable Trust Fund.

In 1956, outside Tasman and Empire Airways Limited (TEAL) and the fixed wing aerial top-dressing industry, there wasn’t much commercial aviation in New Zealand.

