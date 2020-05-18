There are many paradigm-shifting ways the COVID-19 crisis has impacted our nation. Among them is a greater recognition of certain important industries, such as food production and commercial air service, that were largely taken for granted during normal times. Agricultural aviation – the aerial application of crop protection products – sits at the nexus of these two industries that have proven critical during these unusual times, underscoring the need to keep the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) fully funded and modernized.

The COVID-19 crisis is leaving unmistakable economic devastation in its wake, and anyone watching the headlines knows that the federal government is spending exorbitant amounts of money in response. As we move forward beyond this pandemic, government is going to have to look hard at where it allocates future dollars and prioritize key functions.

