A very special entry, “HONORING THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FIRST AERIAL APPLICATION MADE BY AN AIRPLANE,” was introduced into the U.S. Congressional Record on Aug. 3, 2021, the official centennial anniversary of the industry. U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.) introduced the entry. Congressman Graves, a longtime pilot with multiple type ratings, has been a terrific advocate of the agricultural aviation industry and is currently the Ranking Member of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee. The U.S. Congressional Record captures daily congressional proceedings such as legislative activity by the chambers and their committees, Member remarks, communications from the president and so forth.

The entry in the record can be read here and includes these outstanding tributes to the industry by Congressman Graves: