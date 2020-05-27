Should you go ground or air? That’s the question many growers struggle with as they try to determine the best method of applying disease-fighting fungicide to their growing corn crops.

On this episode of RealAgriculture Corn School we tackle that question with two of North America’s leading plant pathologists — University of Kentucky’s Kiersten Wise and OMAFRA’s Albert Tenuta. Wise notes that both application approaches have their pros and cons. Ground application delivers the flexibility that many growers require. Ground rigs give higher options when timing a fungicide spray, whereas with aerial application, growers may have to spray when the plane is available.

