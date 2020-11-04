Founded in 1972, Covington Aircraft has committed itself to four core values: integrity, dependability, affordability and quality service. With its commitment to these values, Covington has earned the trust of its customers through dependable and affordable overhauls. Customers know they are going to be well taken care of and that Covington Aircraft is true to their word.

Covington Aircraft takes pride in overhauling Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A engines, as well as the Pratt & Whitney R-985 and R-1340 engines. They are dedicated to overhauling a quality engine and providing the best possible service to their customers.

Whether engine maintenance, repair or overhaul services are needed, Covington Aircraft is committed to helping the customer achieve their operational goals. When downtime is not an option, Covington has an ample supply of rental engines available. New and overhauled parts and accessories are also available through Covington Aircraft’s parts and accessories distribution center.

