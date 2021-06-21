JONESBORO — The Tuesday fatal crash of a cropduster in Greene County highlights the risks of agricultural aviation.
Northeast Arkansas, with its large number of rice fields, is the home to many agricultural aviation companies. And while it’s a lucrative business, it does have its risks.
Hunter Drope, 28, died in the crash, according to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks.
Other fatal accidents include:
On Aug. 21, 2020, in Mississippi County, a Tennessee pilot died when his cropduster crashed.
A Georgia man died in July 2017 when his cropduster crashed near Cash.
A cropduster pilot was killed in Clay County in June 2010.
In 2012 two cropdusters collided in mid-air in Greene County, killing one pilot and injuring a second.
Read more on this story at the Jonesboro Sun