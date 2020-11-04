Dallas Airmotive’s AgRight program continues to provide the agricultural aviation industry with expert PT6A-AG maintenance, repair and overhaul services. The program is backed by 55 years of OEM-authorized PT6A engine MRO experience and the technical support operators trust.

Doug Gannaway, Dallas Airmotive’s AgRight program and St. Louis Regional Turbine Center (RTC) manager, said the program focuses on delivering quality engine solutions to fit the budget-conscious, Part 137 needs of ag operators.

“We understand that engine maintenance is not cheap and instant fixes aren’t viable solutions to keeping your aircraft running optimally,” Gannaway said. “However, our program is different because we have decades of PT6A experience that enables us to give you the best recommendations to keep you airworthy and, most of all, safe in flight.”

Further, Gannaway explained that AgRight offers ag operators the longest warranty in the industry, accessory and parts solutions and the opportunity to connect with a PT6A-AG expert for technical and troubleshooting support remotely and on-site.

“We have the only warranty program with an expandable coverage, automatic warranty renewal policy for the entire engine, as long as we perform the next scheduled hot section inspection,” Gannaway said.

Through Dallas Airmotive’s network of RTCs, AgRight provides operators with fly-in locations for power sections, hot section inspections and engine and module light overhauls, in addition to other light workscopes.

PT6A RTC & F1RST SUPPORT FIELD SERVICE NETWORK

Dallas Airmotive’s RTCs service 1,400+ engines annually, while the F1RST SUPPORT field service team handles more than 5,000 service cases each year.

Five of Dallas Airmotive’s RTCs provide quick-turn PT6A repairs and inspections including Charlotte, NC, Phoenix, AZ, Pittsburgh, PA, St. Louis, MO and West Palm Beach, FL locations. In addition, the company’s F1RST SUPPORT field service team dispatches technicians from 25+ locations across the US to troubleshoot AOG engine issues and perform engine removals and reinstallations.

For more information, visit AgRight.com or call 636.537.9955. For 24/7 AOG support, call 214.956.3000.