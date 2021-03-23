New online store shopping experience showcases redesigned navigation, aircraft to part propriety search, customized wholesale pricing and upgraded shopping features for global aircraft operators.

Montebello, CA, March 2021 – Desser Aerospace, Global Aviation MRO-PMA-Distributor, announces the launch of a new and improved eCommerce website (shop.desser.com). Created with retail and wholesale aviation operator client experience in mind, the website features a complete redesign of search options, user friendly navigation, integrated customer support tools and retail and wholesale product ordering options.

The shop.desser.com website development was focused on providing a comprehensive ordering tool that showcases new and retread tires, tubes, brakes, linings, batteries, hoses, aircraft transparencies and related aircraft components for virtually every aircraft flying today.

Users are offered a multitude of product and service specific search offerings including brand, aircraft model and product categories. Desser Aerospace’s proprietary “Search by Aircraft’ search platform provides users the ability to find multiple products specifically matched to their aircraft.

The website offers industry recognized brands including Goodyear, Gill, Aero Classic Tires and Tubes, Parker Stratoflex Hoses, Michelin, Rapco, APS Discs & Linings, Desser Retreads and other leading aircraft products. Additionally, users have access to reputable and worldwide PMA and MRO family of Desser services.

“We made sure that our new eCom website perpetuates our focus on customer service and expertise,” stated Ken Faire, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Desser Aerospace. “We believe the new shop site provides an additional value option to purchase superior quality aviation products at an exceptional value. We developed this site based on client feedback.”

In addition to providing multiple aviation related products to GA, Corporate, Military and Commercial operators, the new website also provides approved Desser Wholesale Customers direct access wholesale product pricing and terms.

The new website is located at shop.desser.com.