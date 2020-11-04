Hello this is Tanner Sotvik with DEVILS LAKE AERO. We are an ag aviation shop in the upper Midwest. We maintain a large number of ag aircraft, turbines and radials as well as doing major repairs and alterations.

We have a large selection of “need to have” parts on hand and are on call 24/7 to ag customers. We travel all over North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota sometimes even further to take care of a customer.

Down time cost money so we are able to fly right to you with the parts and know how to get you back in the air fast. We are an AG Pilot X dealer and systems on hand. Devils Lake Aero is looking forward to serving you in the 2021 season.