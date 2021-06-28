WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that aerial treatments to disrupt the mating process of gypsy moth in Adams and Wabash counties were completed Wednesday.

“This year’s mating disruption treatments were done with an aerial application of SPLAT GM-Organic. SPLAT is a liquid that carries the scent of the female gypsy moth and falsely indicates an abundance of females in the treated area. The males are unable to find a female, fail to mate, and no offspring is produced,” the DNR said.

The department said the application does not pose health threat to people, pets, livestock or other animals. If the product gets on a vehicle, promptly washing the vehicle with soap and water will remove it.

