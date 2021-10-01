Drone operators will soon face the same mandatory reporting requirements as traditional aircraft, as the ATSB introduces its biggest overhaul in reporting rules in nearly two decades.

The move was made in recognition of the growing prevalence of unmanned aerial devices in shared airspaces, and the rapidly changing nature of commercial aviation in light of drone technologies, according to a spokesperson from the ATSB.

The new rules will also bring reporting standards for drones to be largely in line with requirements across the aviation industry.

