Ellen Carter has officially retired from The ZEE family of businesses. She became part of the ZEE family in 1988 doing general office work and eventually and became our Office Manager. Many of you have talked and worked with Ellen over the years. Her joyful attitude made bad days better. She coordinated purchasing, approved vendors and invoicing for ZEE Systems. She also worked with our local FAA-FSDO and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in coordinating and updating the operating specs for our FAA certified repair station, The Zee Company, Inc.

All of us want to thank her for her many years of service. We all wish her well and a long and healthy fun time with her family, siblings, children and grandchildren.