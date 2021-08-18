Embraer has announced that it is beginning the first flight test campaign for its all-electric demonstrator aircraft. According to the company, early flights will primarily be evaluating the aircraft’s power, performance, control, thermal management and operational safety. Testing will take place at Embraer’s Gavião Peixoto facility in São Paulo, Brazil.

“The first flight of an aircraft is always an important milestone, and the takeoff of our first zero-emission electric aircraft also represents the relevant contribution of our teams and partners to the energy transition of the sector,” said Luis Carlos Affonso, Embraer vice president of engineering, technology development and corporate strategy. “We are committed to seeking solutions to enable the future of a more sustainable aviation and innovation will play a key role in this journey.”

Read More at avweb.com