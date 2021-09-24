EmbraerX and Pyka Team Up to Accelerate the Future of Autonomous Agriculture Airplanes Oakland , CA – September 23 , 2021

EmbraerX, the disruptive innovation arm of Embraer, and Pyka, an Oakland – based startup working at the forefront of autonomous aviation, today announced a partnership to accelerate the future of autonomous aerial agriculture operations . The collaboration is focused on technology, certification, operations, and future commercialization of Pyka’s Pelican, a 100 % electric and autonomous fixed – wing agricultural aircraft. By using agile experimentation processes, the companies will work together to accelerate the entry of Pyka’s best – in – class autonomous solutions into service in the precision agriculture sector. EmbraerX is committed to exploring disruptive products and services that could revolutionize the business , including new market segments for Embraer’s agriculture aviation business. “EmbraerX is a market accelerator committed to developing solutions that can transform the world and inspire our partners by approaching unprecedented ideas with creativity and grit, ” said Daniel Moczydlower , head of EmbraerX.” Pyka’s innovation and technology capacity is aligned with our strategy to accelerate the creation of innovative business models through partnerships that have the potential for exponential growth.”

Read More at marketscreener.com