To Valued TPE331 Operators:
We are cancelling the August 3rd-7th 5 Day EMT class due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region. We are re-scheduling the 5 day EMT class for January 18th through the 22nd. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.
Contact CD Aviation Services | 417.206.2327 | www.cdaviationservices.com
About The Author
Related Posts
Weed & Pest will fight cheatgrass next month
July 18, 2020
Article Sidebar
Current Print Edition
Latest Classified Listings
- 1977 Thrush S2RPublished on 2020-07-21
- PT6A-34AGPublished on 2020-07-20
- ownerPublished on 2020-07-20
- 1979 Ayres S2R-T18 Garrett Turbine ThrushPublished on 2020-07-14
- Looking To Purchase OperationPublished on 2020-07-13
- 1978 Piper 375 Brave PA-36-375Published on 2020-07-13
- 1962 Light Frame Ag Cat R-985Published on 2020-07-13
- Rotax 912 ULS 100HP 120 hoursPublished on 2020-07-13
- PT6A-41 850 SHP ThrushPublished on 2020-07-10
- 1965 Piper Pawnee PA 25-260Published on 2020-07-09
This error message is only visible to WordPress admins
Error: API requests are being delayed. New posts will not be retrieved.
There may be an issue with the Instagram access token that you are using. Your server might also be unable to connect to Instagram at this time.
Error: API requests are being delayed for this account. New posts will not be retrieved.
There may be an issue with the Instagram access token that you are using. Your server might also be unable to connect to Instagram at this time.
What’s trending
502XP 510G AAAA Aerial application Aerial Spraying Ag Aviation Ag Drone agricultural aviation Air Tractor ASU AT-802 Australia Brazil Chem Man Cover Crops COVID-19 crop duster crop dusting Crop Spraying Crop Spraying Drone Drone EPA FAA FireBoss GarrCo GE Aviation GPS helicopter Lane Aviation NAAA NAAA AgAviation Expo New Zealand P&WC Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6 Reno Safety SEAT Simplex SINDAG Thrush Thrush Aircraft TPE331 UAS UAV