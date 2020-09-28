Essential Energy has brought forward the NSW launch of an app showing overhead powerline locations and imagery in a bid to reduce safety incidents ahead of harvest.

The company’s head of operations, Sarah Roche said they were “extremely concerned” about the number of electricity asset strikes they have had in recent weeks.

“We want to ensure that everyone on the land is aware of the resources and tools available for all operations to use to ensure a safe harvest,” Ms. Roche said.

The app, Look Up and Live, make the locations of power lines available at no cost, via an interactive geospatial map. It allows users to search locations in real-time and overlay maps with third party mapping programs as required.

“We’re hoping the new tool will help minimize contact with the network and reduce the risk of injury or death from electrocution, as well as damage to equipment and our electricity network,” Ms. Roche said.