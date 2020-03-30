The FAA announced Monday that it will take no enforcement action against individuals with 1st, 2nd, or 3rd class medical certificates expiring between March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020. Although cautioning aviators that this was in no way an extension of a medical certificate by the FAA. Further advising that those with medical certificates expiring between March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, to check with their insurance broker and underwriter to ensure that your aircraft and person will remain insured if a situation occurs requiring the need to file a claim.

Aircraft insurance policies typically state “The coverage afforded hereunder shall not apply unless the aircraft is operated in flight by the following pilots provided that they hold the proper and current medical and pilot certificates with the appropriate ratings and qualifications required under the current FAA regulations which apply to the flight involved.” Accordingly, while a pilot flying with an expired medical certificate may not be subject to an FAA enforcement action, they may indeed be in violation of the pilot warranty on their insurance policy. As such, obtaining a written confirmation from the underwriter that your insurance coverage will not be voided for an expired medical license between March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020 should be sought before operating an aircraft.

The FAA announcement regarding no enforcement on expired medicals is has been put in place in efforts to reduce pressure on the already strained resources of medical professionals as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in the United States.