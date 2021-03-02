The FAASTeam is hosting webinar at 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 4, 2021. This webinar will focus on the risk involved with Aerial Applicators and UAS Operators flying in the same areas and the various methods to mitigate that risk. You can register beforehand or right before the webinar starts, and anyone is eligible to participate. Additional information can be found below or in the attached document. If you have any questions please contact Heather Metzler at 501-918-4436 or heather.metzler@faa.gov.

WHAT: FAA Webinar – Aerial Applicators Working In Areas With UAS

WHEN: Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 6:00PM

WHERE: Webinar Registration:

https://attendee.gotowebinar. com/register/ 3524403571941682700

Link to faasafety.gov announcement:

https://www.faasafety.gov/ SPANS/event_details.aspx?eid= 103910