The FAA announced a new AD on 3/12/2020 related to the R44 and R44 Raven II with the Simplex model 244 spray system installed. The AD was put in place after a report of an in-flight failure of the spray system elbow pump fitting (pump fitting). detailing the need for repetitive inspections of the spray system pump fitting, and corrective action if necessary that includes replacement of the spray system pump fitting, and installation of hose supports and a pump outlet cover.

For full information on the AD and what is required of operators, see the full release by clicking here.