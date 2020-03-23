The Federal Aviation Administration put out a request for information last week that seeks to obtain information from operators primarily flying low altitude operations, such as pilots flying aerial firefighting, agriculture, survey, pipeline and infrastructure patrols and any other pilots flying in operations that could be routinely affected by UAS operations in the United States.

In a formal FRI sent out via their website, the FAA is seeking information to address the need for consistent and predictable responses to airspace authorization requests, specific to the FAA developed Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC). LAANC automates the airspace authorizations process for small UAS and provides awareness to the FAA’s Air Traffic Organization of planned UAS operations at low altitudes.

While LAANC helps to provide basic situational awareness of UAS operations in controlled airspace, the FAA and federal security partners look to Remote Identification (Remote ID) requirements in order to be able to identify and know the locations of a UAS operating in the National Airspace System (NAS), particularly in areas of heightened security risk or in response to specific threats, in an airspace precisely and quickly.

The FAA is seeking to find a consensus from respondents on two major topics being:

1. Learn how manned aircraft can receive and use the network or broadcast UAS Remote Identification information.

2. Engage low altitude manned aviators and other parties who are interested in exploring how UAS Remote ID can improve safety and reduce collision risk between UAS and manned aircraft at low altitudes.

For more information about this RFI or to submit a pilot response to the FAA’s request, please click HERE